New Year, New Job in Japan?

|
Source: Gaijin Pot
April is typically the peak hiring season in Japan. This is when a wave of fresh graduates from universities hit the working world for the first time. From an English teacher’s perspective, it’s also the start of the new academic year at schools, colleges and universities. as well as the peak hiring time for eikaiwa, or English conversation schools.
As with most things in Japan, those who take the time and trouble to plan ahead usually have an advantage when the time comes. Also — and perhaps more pertinently — the hiring process for many roles in Japan is somewhat protracted. So, if you’re considering changing jobs in April, then late November or early December is probably a good time to start working on your applications.
Most Japanese firms, and especially those in the education sector, do not like to leave things to the last minute. As such, the process, from my own experience. seems to follow this kind of rough timeline.
Timeline
December
Early January
Late January/Early February
(Note: Be sure to find out exactly how each step of the hiring process goes for any company you are interested in working for, and get this information as early on in the process as you can. If you’re an applicant from overseas, this is especially important.)
Late February/Early March
Brush up your resume
One thing that hasn’t changed throughout my time in Japan is that jobs applications here are always competitive. So how can you, as a new candidate, stand out …continue reading