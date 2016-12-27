Nikkei falls, Shanghai rises as China seen meeting growth target

Most major Western markets were closed on Monday.

In Asia, the Nikkei 225 fell 0.2 percent while the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.4 percent after being down earlier in the day.

Xinhua said in a commentary on Monday that China will meet its growth target of 6.5 percent to 7 percent growth this year.

However, a government think tank reported on Monday that property curbs introduced this year in China’s biggest cities are likely to be kept throughout 2017 even as it noted that the current restrictive measures were “insufficient” and had limited effects.

