Verbal harassment at the Japanese office

many of my non-Japan resident readers will be off work for Boxing Day, so perhaps it might be appropriate to look at what makes you want to punch your boss, a goo Ranking survey into verbal harassment from one's boss irritates people enough to make them want to quit their job. I had a search for "power harassment", what Japan calls workplace bullying by a boss, and found this poster illustrating three kinds of harassment that a university offers counselling services for, from top to bottom, sexual harassment, power harassment and academic harassment. Ranking result Q: What verbal harassment from your boss irritates you enough to want to quit your job? (Sample size=3,501) Rank Votes 1 Clicking of the tongue 296 2 "There's plenty of people who could do your job" 285 3 "Didn't your parents teach you anything?" 206 4 "Salary thief!" 203 5 "There's a lot of leeway here…" 191 6 "You're no use" 176 7 "Why don't you quit?" 159 8 "When I was your age…" 157 9 "Sigh!" 154 10 "You don't know that either?" 135 11 "You'll not die from a little less sleep" 126 12 "Just get started and ask questions whenever" 122 13 "Don't come and ask me!" 113 14 "Are you eager to work?" 110 15 "That's because this is something you don't know" 96 16 "That's just common sense!" 79 17 "I keep telling you the same things" 77 18 "Are you going home already?" 76 19 "Hurry up and get married" 66 20 "I'm busy right now so come back later" 65 21 "Call yourself an adult?" 64 22 "What were you doing at school?" 60 23 "You're upsetting the balance of the team" 56 24 "You've finaly finished it" 54 25 "Work as if your life depended on it" 53 26 "Are you going drinking today?" 48 27 "I've got expectations for you" 46 28 "I can't believe it!" 40 29 "A youngster would be better" 36 30 "Answer me properly!" 29 31 Other 119 Demographics Between the 13th and 27th of October 2016 3,501 visitors to the goo Ranking web site and related services self-selected to complete a public questionnaire. No further demographics were available.