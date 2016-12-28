2016 Top 10 Instagram Sites in Japan

2016 Top 10 sites used by Instagram in Japan.

I came across this article the other day about the Instagram, announcing the top 10 sites used in Instagram in Japan in 2016. Here are the list of top 10 sites. How many of these places do you recognize? Have you been to some of these sites?

Instagram Top 10 spots in Japan

(Article Source: http://internet.watch.impress.co.jp/docs/news/1033103.html)

1.東京ディズニーリゾート (Tokyo Disney Resort)

Photo from vicjuan on flickr.com

Opened in 1983 in Chiba Japan, the first Disney theme park to be built outside of U.S. It is the third most annually visited theme park other than the original Walt Disney World in FL, and Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, CA.

2.ユニバーサル・スタジオ・ジャパン (USJ: Universal Studios Japan)

Photo from sean in japan on flickr.com

Opened in 2001 in Osaka Japan. Did you know, USJ is ranked fifth among the top 25 amusement, theme parks worldwide?

3.清水寺 (Kiyomizu-dera Temple)

Photo from JayLan_TW on flickr.com

Founded in 780 in Kyoto Japan, became one of the UNESCO world heritage sites in 1994.

Click on the link above, and it will take you to the Kiyomizu-dera temple official web site that covers many of their historical parts of the temple at intro. It’s pretty cool just watching the intro there.

4.浅草寺・雷門 (Senso-ji, Kaminarimon)

Photo from duncan_su on flickr.com

Built in 942 in Asakusa Tokyo, Kaminarimon is one of the two entrance gates of Sensoji.

5.東京スカイツリー (Tokyo Skytree)

Photo from wkc.1 on flickr.com

Opened in Tokyo 2012, it is the tallest structure in Japan.

6.成田国際空港 (Narita International Airport)