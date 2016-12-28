Celebrating the New Year in Tokyo

Source: savvytokyo.com With all that’s been happening on the global political front and the loss of major influential figures this year, most of us will gladly bid goodbye to 2016. But while the New Year’s festivities overseas are a time for getting dressed up and hitting the town, what do people do in Japan? New Year’s in Japan is a lot more like a Western Christmas: family affairs with plenty of focus on togetherness, trips to a temple or shrine, seeing the first sunrise of the New Year and eating lots of home-cooked foods. Those working in Japan will probably already have noticed that they’re scheduled to work up until Dec. 29. Right around this time, the mass exodus from Tokyo starts. People in Japan typically return to their hometowns to celebrate the New Year, leaving the city pretty empty and rather uncharacteristically quiet, much like obon (festival of the dead) in the summer. New Year’s in Japan is a lot more like a Western Christmas And here is the main question: what are a single gal and her friends to do during this family-filled season? Well, let’s get down to business. 1. Have a home party Home parties have only recently become a thing in Japan — small apartments with thin walls (keep the music down) make it quite difficult to have a true extravaganza, but binge watching movies or TV together — especially New Year-related Japanese shows or the latest must-see series online — are a great way to pass the time leading up to midnight. NHK’s much loved-and-hated “Kohaku Gassen” (“Year-End Song Festival”) the concert program that runs from 7:15 pm on Dec. 31 until shortly before midnight, is a typical way most Japanese families entertain themselves on New Year’s Eve. It’s a spectacle celebrating stars that have long lost their momentum, …continue reading