Furusato Matsuri Tokyo 2017

Source: japaninfoswap.com Like food? Silly question right, of course you like food?! If you are looking for the opportunity to sample dishes from all over Japan, but are far too lazy to bounce around from restaurant and shop to restaurant and shop seeking out each individual dish the “Furusato Matsuri” should definitely be on your list of things to do in the new year. The Furusato Matsuri Tokyo is held annually at the Tokyo Dome in early January. Roughly 400,000 people will cycle through this festival, enjoying not only local foods from throughout the country but small slices of that areas traditional culture as well, in the form of traditional performances sourced from local matsuri in that area. This festival is a no brainer, unless you dont like food… then… I have no alternative for you…perhaps bowling? Furusato Matsuri Tokyo 2016 Tokyo Dome 1 Chome-3-61 Kōraku, Bunkyō-ku, Tōkyō-to 112-0004, Japan (map link)

www.tokyo-dome.co.jp

03-5800-9999

2-minutes walk from Tokyo Metro Marunouchi Line / Namboku Line Korakuen Station January 8–17, 2017, 10:00–19:00

Tickets 1,300 yen / Evening 1,100 yen

www.tokyo-dome.co.jp/furusato …continue reading