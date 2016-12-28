G Physique Gay Bar -- for a Quickie (or More) in Osaka

Source: Japan Blog – Tokyo Osaka Nagoya Kyoto G Physique is an easy place to stop for a quickie as you bar hop your way around Osaka’s main gay area, Doyama, but you may even find reason to linger here longer than planned. G Physique – the entrance

The crowd is primarily in their 20s to 30s, and a bit into the 40s too, but with only about one-third of them being Japanese (with about a third each Asian tourists and non-Asian tourists), you’ll find the place very accommodating to foreigners. Bar at G Physique gay bar in Doyama, Osaka, Japan English is spoken well by your “master,” otherwise known as the owner of the bar. He’ll be happy to chat you up if you like, but this is also the kind of place where you can just relax with your drink and take in the surroundings. Speaking of drinks, they’re quite affordable for a bar like this! 700 yen for standard drinks, and no cover charge either. Compared to many other bars, the lack of a cover charge here makes it even more fiscally palatable, since you can experience the place, have a drink, and be out the door all for 700 yen.

Spot lit bar at G Physique gay bar, Doyama, Osaka, Japan G Physique is split into two zones, a small bar area up front, and a back room with a smattering of cocktail tables. If you’ve come with someone you want to chat with, or if you prefer to blend into the wallpaper, the back room is going to be best for you. For more joviality and pole position, …continue reading