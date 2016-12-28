The Most Dangerous Animal in Japan

Source: Japanese Rule of 7 “Ah man, I’d love to have a few beers, but I promised Sayo I’d watch the kids.” This is my buddy, let’s just call him Joe, since that’s his name. He’s got two kids. So then I Line’d Dave. His wife speaks English, so to protect his identity, let’s just call him “Matt.” Kind of fitting, actually. “Yo, tonight, beer?” I asked. I’m a man of few words. “Let me check with the wife,” was Matt’s answer. “Tell her it’s an emergency,” I said, “of the thirsty sort.” Half an hour later he replied, “Sorry dude. Let’s try some time mid next-month.” I ended up with my friend Robby at a white plastic table in the mall food court. “Hang on, I’ll grab us a couple beers,” I said. “Just one, right?” said Akane, looking at Robby. I forgot to mention she’d come along. Akane’s nine months pregnant with their second child. “Let’s go, Dad” said Kay. Guess I also forgot to mention he’d come along too. Kay’s six. “Great kid,” I said. Meaning, like, he’ll be great in about 20 years. “Akane . . .” said Robby, pleading. “Robby!” said Akane. In the end, we had two beers. Akane didn’t look very happy, but then she never does. Then we called it an evening. These are my foreign friends in Japan. Sex with Japanese Girls When I came to Japan years ago, here’s what I thought. It’s what we all thought. We’d be foreign gods in a land of Japanese sex. Women would want to date us because we were exotic, hairy paragons of manliness, and offered something different. At the very least, we could teach them English. And women did want to date us. “Let’s make a baby.” This was my first girlfriend. I’d known her for a week. I don’t know where she picked up that English. Certainly not from me. Then there was my second …continue reading