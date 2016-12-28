Women in Japanese Government: 3 Rising Politicians to Know

Source: Gaijin Pot It’s no secret that women are seriously underrepresented in Japanese politics. According to Nippon.com statistics, the country ranks a shocking 156th out of 191 countries for female representation in the government, making up just 9.5 percent of members in the House of Representatives and 15.7 percent in the House of Councillors. This year, multiple women have emerged as political forces to be reckoned with, though they remain the exception to the rule. Leaving aside their political stances (that you may disagree with), here are three of the most notable female bosses and how they’re bringing about change to the status quo. Yuriko Koike: The Campaign Powerhouse Despite Governor Koike, a member of the ruling LDP, making leaps and strides as a woman in politics, her male colleagues treat her like a leper. The former environment minister, her own party refused to nominate her as their candidate for governor, so she went behind their back and ran without their support. Sucks for them because she won, becoming Tokyo’s first female governor thanks to strong public support. Fun fact: two phrases she used in her inauguration speech, “Tokyo citizens first” and “athletes first,” were nominated for the Word of the Year awards, proving just how charismatic she really is. The former environment minister, her own party refused to nominate her as their candidate for governor, so she went behind their back and ran without their support. Her work isn’t over, of course. She’s left to clean up the mess of her predecessors: a skyrocketing budget for Olympic facilities, construction gaffes on those facilities and incompetence on the part of her colleagues from the previous administration — the list is long. It’s already clear, however, that she means business. Barely a few days in office and she made the confrontational decision to postpone the move of …continue reading