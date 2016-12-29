5 Things to Do in Nagano City (That Aren’t Winter Sports)

Source: Gaijin Pot Before the 1998 Winter Olympics, Nagano wasn’t exactly one of Japan’s tourism hotspots. This sleepy little city, the capital of the prefecture of the same name, was just another small- to medium-sized Japanese city in the middle of nowhere. However, after hosting those games 18 years ago, Nagano has gone on to become a holiday hotspot that draws tourists to its array of fine winter sport resorts dotted across the Japanese Alps. But there’s a whole lot more to Nagano than just skiing or snowboarding. After a wonderful weekend in and around Nagano City, it seems like as good a time as any to present my personal top five things to do there, besides winter sports. 1. Bring a bit of Buddhism into your life Nagano City is home to one of Japan’s most famous Buddhist temples, Zenkoji. These days, most cities have temples and shrines constructed within them to serve the populous. However, in the case of Zenkoji, the exact opposite applies. The temple dates from the 7th century and is said to house the very first Buddha statue ever brought to Japan — though it’s locked away and can never be shown to the public. In comparison, the city of Nagano itself was not formally established until 1897. In this respect, Nagano defies modern convention, the town having been built to service its temple rather than the other way around. A visit to Zenkoji is particularly recommended if you or a loved one are facing any ongoing health concerns. The temple contains a statue of Binzuru, a doctor and early follower of Buddhism. Touching the statue is said to help cure illness. 2. Walk with dinosaurs One of the less conventional attractions in Nagano is the Chausuyama Dinosaur Park. At first, this just looks like any other nature preserve or kids play park: you’ll …continue reading