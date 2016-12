End-of-year celebrations are underway this weekend. Read on for all the ways to ring in 2017 in Tokyo.

Traditional New Year celebrations: If you haven’t yet made plans for New Year’s Eve, you’ll want to check out our article on how to ring it in à la Japanese. To celebrate the Japanese way, we outline traditional must-have decorations, must-eat foods (like toshikoshi soba, ozoni, and osechi ryori) and must-do rituals. If you want a more Western-style celebration, head to Tokyo Tower for a countdown, fireworks and a mass crowd feel. (And for New Year’s Eve countdown/party options, read here.)

Winter Comiket (Dec 29-Dec 31): Make your way to Tokyo Big Sight for the winter edition of one of Tokyo’s biggest pop culture events

