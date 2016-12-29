Fostering In Japan, Part III: The Effect On My Family

Source: savvytokyo.com My son, Shinji Shinji and Natsumi didn’t connect right away and before we moved into the new house, they didn’t interact much. However, we took hope during the New Year holidays last year when we were finally allowed to take Natsumi out of the prefecture. We went to a hot spring in a nearby prefecture, and as soon as we got there, both kids put their bags in the room and ran off to explore, chatting the whole time. That night, they put their futons side-by-side and our son told his future sister that he’d actually wanted a little brother, but that since she liked the same Nintendo DS games as he did, he was okay with her coming into our family. In the dark, I listened to their conversation about their schools and whether or not they’d ever met their birth mothers. Finally, I heard Shinji say, “Well, I guess we should go to sleep now.” One of them turned off the light, and my heart was gladdened by what I thought was a blossoming friendship. Shortly before moving, the two of them began acting like true siblings. The silence and politeness were gone and once while I was on the phone, I heard him teasing her, just like any younger brother would and her angrily retaliating. Out of all of us, Shinji was the only person in the house she called by name (my husband and I were both, until recently, “Hey you!”). Once we moved into the new house, Shinji was no longer the king of the castle; everyone was equal in the new space. He constantly watched what we did and was quick to point out any unfairness he perceived. Was she getting more juice? Why did she get a carpet in her room? Were we giving her more …continue reading