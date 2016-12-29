The end of Japan’s very long postwar era

Source: East Asia Forum Author: Tessa Morris-Suzuki, ANU On 3 November 2016 Japan celebrated the 70th anniversary of its postwar constitution, which has survived unchanged for longer than any other existing written constitution in the world. The occasion was one of mixed emotions. The Japanese media spent as much time debating the limitations of the current constitution as celebrating its achievements. In many parts of the country, commemorative events were overshadowed by protest gatherings of citizens voicing opposition to the prospect of possible constitutional change. The timing of the anniversary was ironic. November was also the month when committees in both houses of the Japanese parliament re-opened debate on constitutional revision. So far, this debate has remained cautious and low-key, but has been given new meaning by the circumstances in which it is being conducted. The July 2016 elections for the first time gave the current administration and its political allies the majority in both houses of parliament needed to alter the constitution. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe himself has long dreamed of constitutional overhaul as part of his broader objective of erasing the traces of what he calls ‘the postwar regime’. Earlier this year he voiced his hopes of accomplishing constitutional revision while he is in power. Impending changes within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) will allow the party’s leader to remain in power for three terms rather than the current two, opening the way for Abe to remain prime minister into the 2020s. So the time-frame for him to achieve this long-cherished dream is now likely to be expanded. Most importantly, with the election of Donald Trump as US president, Japan’s cautious but persistent moves towards constitutional change are unfolding in the context of momentous transformations on the world stage. During his election campaign, Trump repeatedly expressed his iconoclastic views on US engagement with allies in …continue reading