The Top Trends in Japan in 2016

Source: Trends in Japan What were the biggest trends and news events of 2016 in Japan? Here is our round-up. Political and Celebrity Scandals Every year there are plenty of political and celebrity scandals, though 2016 was a particularly fertile one. The governor of Tokyo Yoichi Masuzoe was forced to resign over an expenses scandal. During the subsequent summer election, one major candidate, journalist Shuntaro Torigoe, was also brought down by the tabloids over a sex scandal. In the end, Yuriko Koike won a landslide, though not with the support of her own party, the LDP. She then went after the huge contamination problems affecting the proposed new site for Tsukiji fish market in Toyosu, which likely the previous three governors and countless officials knew about, and has placed the expensive relocation on ice. The decontamination costs have already cost taxpayers millions and every day the project is stalled also costs more. The tabloids showed their mettle with a series of major scoops of politicos and celebrities. They brought down the ubiquitous TV entertainer Becky, who was revealed to be having an affair with married singer Enon Kawatani. Freshly divorced, the latter’s next lover, Rin Honoka, also became embroiled when the couple were shown to be drinking alcohol (she is underage). His band has had to stop working for now and Honoka’s career vanished without trace. It almost happened once before but mega group SMAP finally announced they were calling it quits as a unit after a generation in the limelight. The reason for the split lies in management conflicts at their agency. Lastly, politician Renho found herself in a snafu over dual citizenship (not allowed in Japan) after it emerged her father had not successfully cancelled her Taiwanese citizenship when …continue reading