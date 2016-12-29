This New Year’s Eve in Tokyo Dec. 31, 2016

The year is almost over, so be sure to say goodbye to 2016 in style and start 2017 off right with one of these great events happening this New Year’s Eve in Tokyo! If you’re doing something fun or interesting, be sure to leave us a comment or email us to have your event listed.

GaijinPot’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve

Countdown Lounge at Park Hyatt Tokyo The Peak Bar at the Park Hyatt Tokyo’s New Year’s Eve countdown party will feature an unforgettable musical performance with three unique Japanese artists: DJ Sarasa, DJ Kawasaki and Shacho, the front man of internationally-acclaimed jazz sextet, Soil & “Pimp” Sessions will also perform a set. Guests will enjoy lively performances with unlimited champagne, cocktails and delicious light canapés while gazing at the panoramic night view of the glittering Tokyo city lights from the 41st-floor atrium. Date Sat, Dec. 31 Time 9 p.m. Location The Peak Lounge & Bar, 41F Park Hyatt Tokyo, 3-7-1-2 Nishi-Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku Fee ¥15000, includes unlimited champagne, cocktails and light canapés More Info



All Night Pro Wrestling Watching oro wrestling during the holidays is a proud tradition in Japan and if you want to spend all night doing just that you can. Head to Korakuen Hall during the day for a triple-header of events, then move on to Shin-Kiba 1st Ring for an all night show starting at 11 p.m. sharp. Date Sat, Dec. 31 Time 11 p.m. Location Shin-Kiba 1st Ring, 1-6-24 Shin-Kiba, Koto-ku Fee ¥4,500 More Info