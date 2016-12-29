Tokyo Winter Sales: 2016-2017 Roundup

Source: Tokyo Cheapo December and January are extremely busy months for most Japanese shops, as their winter sales attract lots of people looking to spend their year-end bonuses. The first three days after New Year are especially crazy, with huge crowds trying to make the most of the New Year sales and buying fukubukuro (lucky bags with random items from last year’s inventory). New Year shopping in Japan is serious business, almost like Black Friday in the US. And you thought that the Japanese New Year was simply marked by traditions such as watching the first sunrise, or visiting temples and shrines!

Here's a list of some department stores and malls holding winter sales. Note that this is not a comprehensive list of all the department st