How to Make Chirashizushi

Source: Gaijin Pot Although sushi is usually not made in Japanese homes, chirashizushi (sushi rice in a box or bowl with a variety of ingredients sprinkled on top) is one exception — most likely because no rolling is required for this particular kind. It’s served at family tables across the country to celebrate the New Year holidays — an example of osechi ryouri, which is Japanese food traditionally served and eaten during the first few days of January. This type of sushi rice is served with a variety of ingredients mixed through it and also placed on top. Although osechi dishes are typically served in beautiful lacquer boxes, if you don’t have one at hand then your best china will do! My favorite part is always the beautiful yellow ribbons that are made from egg by simply frying it like a crêpe and then cutting it into thin strips. Hope you enjoy and wishing you a Happy Japanese New Year from Ireland. 明けましておめでとうございます！ Chirashizushi Serves 4–6 Ingredients Sushi rice (寿司米（ sushi mai）)

Vegetable oil (植物油（ shokubutsu abura）)

Sesame oil (胡麻油（ goma abura）)

Soy sauce (to serve) (しょうゆ（ shouyu）)

Black sesame seeds (to garnish) (黒ごま（ kuro goma）) For the sushi fillings and toppings 2 eggs, beaten (卵（ tamago）)

½ yellow pepper and ½ red pepper, cut into small cubes (ピーマン（ piman）)

1 avocado, cut into small cubes (アボカド（ abokado）)

8 large prawns, cut into bitesize pieces (エビ（ ebi）) Method To make the egg crêpe for the yellow ribbons to decorate the top of the sushi rice, lightly oil a non-stick frying pan with vegetable oil and place on a medium to high heat. Depending on the size of your pan, place about half the beaten egg on the frying pan so you have a very …continue reading