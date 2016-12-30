Japan to ignore UN, opt for sunny side up pensions accounting

Source: ijapicap.com According to an excellent report in today’s Financial Times “data limitations” will prevent Japan from adopting new UN national accounting rules on the acknowledgement of public pension liabilities while continuing to show the assets held against such commitments — giving a sunny-side-up picture of the national debt. Public pensions in this context means the Government Pension Investment Fund and the various civil service pension schemes which in recent years have moved to align their asset allocation with that of GPIF which was itself revised in November 2014 following the deliberations of an expert panel. Ijapicap has long noted that while public pensions pots produce annual “investment” reports they publish nothing on their liabilities. The paucity of the information government is prepared to make available on GPIF’s sustainability became clear when the report of the expert asset-allocation panel produced only the chart alongside and claimed that “the reserve asset level is to decrease for 10 years (payout is larger than contribution), which is followed by 15 years increase (payout is smaller than contribution)” without showing any evidence for how the decade and a half of plenty is to be brought about. (See archive November 2014 Investing pensions: Plus ça change, plus c’est la même chose.) © 2016 Japan Pensions Industry Database/Jo McBride. Reporting on, and analysis of, the secretive business of Japanese institutional investment takes commitment, money and time. This blog is one of the products of such commitment. It may nonetheless be reproduced or used as a source without charge so long as (but only so long as) the use is credited to www.ijapicap.com. This blog would not exist without the help and humour of Diane Stormont, 1959-2012 …continue reading