Murin-an is one of the nice places to relax.

Murian-an is a Japanese villa and garden built by Aritomo Yamagata in Meiji Period.

It is in Okazaki area, close to Nanzenji Temple.

Yamagata preferred “motion” so the garden has a waterfall and a stream, and that can be called a pioneer of the modern Japanese garden.

It is nice to have a seat and gaze at the garden from the building.

Blankets are provided so you can stay and relax as much as you want!:)

