Meet the Forbes Japan Women of 2016

In a ceremony held in Tokyo’s Odaiba district earlier this month, business magazine Forbes Japan in cooperation with LiB, a Tokyo-based, female employment agency, announced the winners of their Japan Women Award 2016. The first of its kind in the (still short) history of the Japanese edition of the American magazine, the award recognized female entrepreneurs and companies working to promote gender equality.

Forbes Japan Women Award 2016 recipients pose together. From left to right: Takako Akimoto (second left), Rie Endo, Yasuka Toda, Yuki Hasegawa, Kotomi Takagi, Keiko Tashiro, Yoshino Kajitani, Haruka Yoshimoto and Sayuri Daimon.

The award was divided into three categories: 10 individual awards, 39 company awards and nine special section awards recognizing companies who have established exceptional norms toward promoting empowerment and leadership.

Recipients were selected based on surveys about working conditions conducted by human resource managers and female respondents from 1,000 Japanese companies. There was also an online vote open to the public and final screening by a committee comprised of board members from participating companies.

Here are the women that were recognized.

From left to right: Forbes Japan Editor-in-Chief Makoto Takano, Haruka Yoshimoto, Yuki Hasegawa, Sayuri Daimon, Takako Akimoto, Rie Endo, Kotomi Takagi, Yasuka Toda, Yoshino Kajitani, Lib CEO Yusuke Matsumoto

1. Takako Akimoto, Sekusui House

Currently serving as the manager of the Sekisui House technical department, Akimoto is an established architect who has nearly 30 years experience working in the housing sector. A member of several influential organizations, including the International Association for Universal Design and the Kids Design Association, Akimoto plays a key role in the company’s smart housing development. She bases her project designs on simplicity and usefulness by addressing social issues such as children safety and …continue reading