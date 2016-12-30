New Year Celebration at Tōdaiji in Nara

Source: Japanese Blog Photo by Ranita Saha New Year (新年 Shinnen) is just around the corner and we are all looking forward to celebrate it in our own way. Last year, I spent the New Year’s Eve (大晦日 Ōmisoka) at Tōdaiji (東大寺) temple in Nara (奈良). In this post I am going to share my experience of New Year (新年 Shinnen) in Japan. Visiting a shrine or a temple on or within a few days after the New Year’s day 元旦 (Gantan) is called ‘hatsumōde’ (初詣). It is a Japanese age-old tradition to start the New Year (新年 Shinnen) with blessings and prayers. Some popular shrines and temples receive millions of visitors during the first week of January 正月 (Shōgatsu). Tōdaiji (東大寺) in Nara (奈良) houses the largest bronze Buddha statue in Japan.This temple was built during the Nara period 奈良時代 (Nara jidai) and was one of the most important and influential temples of that time. Today, Tōdaiji (東大寺) is one of the most visited UNESCO sites in Nara (奈良). Before midnight I walked up to the temple grounds where a long queue was already waiting for the gates to open. I took my position and waited patiently till the clock struck midnight and the main temple gates were opened. These gates usually remain closed on regular days. They are only opened on special occasions like this. Not only that, a small window on the main temple building is also opened on special occasions. One can see the Great Buddha’s (大仏 Daibutsu) face through this window from outside the temple. New Year’s eve (大晦日 Ōmisoka) at Tōdaiji (東大寺) also means getting to experience Joyanokane (除夜の鐘) or the New Year Eve’s bell. The big bronze bell is struck 108 times. It is said that ringing the bell for 108 times will ward off the 108 sufferings. The temple grounds were …continue reading