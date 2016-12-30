South China Sea dramas distract from bigger problems

Source: East Asia Forum Author: Sam Bateman, University of Wollongong Just when the South China Sea seemed to have quietened down, two key players, China and the United States, have embarked on a series of provocative gestures. But the distrust between these major powers in the South China Sea inhibits their ability to deal with more serious issues in the region and the world at large. In a speech in Sydney on 14 December 2016, Admiral Harry Harris, head of the US Pacific Command, fuelled tensions by saying that the United States would continue its freedom of navigation operations in the South China Sea to challenge China’s claims. Harris has previously worried the White House with blunt statements on China and the South China Sea. But with the White House now between administrations, Harris isn’t worried about any political concerns anymore and the incoming Trump administration might even welcome his provocations. Meanwhile China has installed weapons, including anti-aircraft and anti-missile systems, on its artificial islands in the South China Sea despite earlier assurances that it would not further militarise the sea. The Chinese would argue that these systems are defensive rather than offensive in nature. The South China Sea situation has become a major strategic rationale for the US Navy. In the same week as Harris’ comments in Sydney, a new Force Structure Assessment issued by the Navy provided for an increase from 308 to 355 ships — beyond even the Trump administration’s stated 350-ship goal. China is a key justification for this force expansion. US–China tensions were exacerbated by Donald Trump’s acceptance of a phone call from Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen earlier in December, which broke decades of diplomatic protocol. This led to a formal protest from China but was subsequently played down in Chinese state …continue reading