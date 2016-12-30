The Best Of Savvy Tokyo For 2016

A lot of things happen in a single year, and just before we welcome 2017 fresh and new, we took a look back through what was hot on our site in the past 12 months. This year, we posted a lot of seasonal topics and introduced several brand new series, including our weekly event guide, a fitness series and personal stories, including one Canadian woman’s journey of adoption and fostering in Japan.

As we went through the analytics, we noticed that our readers were mostly captivated by our “top” selections of fascinating places and things to do in Tokyo, while a piece on how Japan teaches its children independence made it the No. 1 story — not just for this year, but for the entire history of Savvy Tokyo!

Below are the 10 most-read Savvy stories for 2016 in order of popularity.

Kate Lewis was told by her two-year-old son’s kindergarten that he would attend a field trip (his very first one) and the parents were not invited. She looked into how an experience like this teaches Japan’s children independence from a very early age.

2.

This amazing video by Cut.com shows 100 years of Japanese beauty trends — from the kimono styles of the early 1900s to the post-war era and ending with Harajuku kawaii — in a single minute. A fascinating look at the beauty trends that have been popular in Japan over the last century.

Fashion contributor Linda Haberberger guides you through Tokyo’s best known shopping districts, from Ginza to Omotesando and everything in-between.