The end of CY Leung

Source: East Asia Forum Author: Kerry Brown, King’s College London CY Leung, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), was always a slightly unusual occupant of the main executive position in the city. The job almost fell into his hands in 2012 when the frontrunner was felled by scandals over his private life and his wealth. Leung, a graduate of Bristol University in the UK who speaks native-level English but only passable Mandarin, had the air of a decent university lecturer or scholar. This was despite the fact that he had spent most of his professional career as a quantity surveyor. Politics evidently didn’t come easily to him and no one could have explained to him, or his family, what was to be unleashed on them in the years after 2012 in a way that would have prepared them for the turbulence ahead. Hong Kong politics has always been fractious and divided under the surface. Leung knows better than most the deceptive image that the city gives of unlimited wealth. In the outlying districts in the New Territories, there was plenty of poverty and disenfranchisement. To his credit, Leung always tried to do something to address this. But the issue that he will always be associated with, and which probably curtailed his political ambitions in the end, was the attempt to introduce a modicum of democracy into the appointment of the next chief executive. The expectations of many in 2013, when consultations started in earnest, was that this would be universal suffrage. But Beijing had different views, as did the establishment around Leung. For them, the possibility of appointing a populist local who defended Hong Kong independence and might confront Beijing was unconscionable. A halfway house was proposed in which anyone could stand, but where only a few were put through after undergoing electoral committee screening. Needless …continue reading