2016 a year to forget for Nepal

Source: East Asia Forum Author: Sujeev Shakya, Nepal Economic Forum In Nepal the start of 2016 was sombre. The country was still recovering from the earthquake of April 2015 and reeling under the impact of a blockade at the Indian border at the end of that year. It continued to struggle with a flawed constitution, government incompetence and a sluggish economy throughout 2016. Although Nepal’s people demonstrated exemplary solidarity directly after the 2015 earthquake the country did not rebuild and reconstruct with the same vigour. Politics dominated the donation collection effort, and the newly created Nepal Reconstruction Authority became a political tool to control the US$4 billion committed by donors. The Nepalese people had so little faith in the government’s reconstruction process that in many cases they decided to take on the rebuilding themselves. For example, the Boudhanath Stupa restoration took place without any government contribution, yet Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal happily inaugurated the new structure. Meanwhile many other historic sites that were damaged by the earthquake are yet to have named their reconstruction committee members. The government also failed to provide respite for people pushed into poverty by the earthquake and stricken further by the blockade. Nepal missed an opportunity to show the world that they could deliver like they did during the relief phase directly after the earthquake. In 2016 Nepal’s already fragile democracy grew weaker. In Nepal, there is no real opposition as the opposition parties of today become part of the government formation tomorrow. Governments decide on their (short) term length far in advance and see their time in power as an opportunity to provide benefits to their inner circle. And the promised constitution amendment bill is still yet to pass the parliament. In 2016 the Commission for the Investigation for Abuse of Authority, Nepal’s …continue reading