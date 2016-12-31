Genkina hito Says Goodbye to 2016 and Hello to 2017 – New Year’s Resolutions

Welcome to my last post of 2016.

I am writing this in Japan. It has been one of my long-term goals to get to Japan. It has, in fact, been a dream since childhood. It hasn’t been an obsession but it has been a major facet of my life. I have made friends from Japan and learned some of the language. So much of my everyday life has centred around Japanese media. I just naturally gravitate towards things like anime and video games, music, and films and that has matured into high culture and a vague goal of becoming a part of Japanese society in some way. I have been doing that from Britain with the nebulous plan of getting to Japan. Now I am finally living in Japan. Following dreams really does work!

The resolutions I made for 2016 were mostly about one dream and staying positive and taking any opportunities that I could get

My resolutions for 2016

I will go to Japan,

I will continue to review films.

I achieved all of my resolutions. I kept it simple for 2016 and I finally travelled to Japan. I also kept the film reviews coming although they slowed down to a trickle over the last four months. This, during the year when I became a contributor to V-Cinema! I’ll try and increase the output and make my writing more interesting. If I had to highlight film reviews worth reading I’d select these:

100 Yen Love

Uzumasa Limelight

Wild Berries

Disciples of Hippocrates

Our Little Sister

Cesium and a Tokyo Girl

Don’t Look Up

A Road

I don’t know about the quality of the writing but I’d like to select them because of the strong memories I have attached to the process of watching and reviewing …continue reading