Hatsuyume: The First Dream of the Year in Japan

Source: Gaijin Pot While in the West, most of our “dreams” in the New Year period consist of our swiftly broken resolutions, the Japanese take dreaming a lot more seriously. The subject of hatsuyume (初夢), or the first dream of the new year, is traditionally considered an omen of how the coming year will welcome you. Seeing certain images or themes in your dreams in the two or three days after New Year’s Day is a sign that good luck will be coming your way in the future. So what dreams are especially lucky? Bizarrely, one of the most fortuitous hatsuyume is the aubergine (eggplant to American readers). At first thought, this may seem a bit strange. Who honestly remembers or gets excited about dreams of this purple fruit? This oddity is explained by the Japanese love of homophones. After all, this is a country where children gobble up katsukare (curry pork cutlet) and Kit Kats at exam time simply because they sound like the Japanese word for winning (勝つ- katsu). This love of similar-sounding words also explains the mystery of aubergine dreams being lucky. The Japanese word for aubergine is nasu (ナス) which is similar to the words “to accomplish” or “to fulfill” (成す-also nasu). The never-ending love of homophones by the Japanese also explains one of the weirder lucky dreams. While most children would consider a dream about a bald medicine man to be a little scary, it is considered an exceptionally lucky dream. One of the theories about why this dream is considered so lucky is that the words for “no hair” (ke ga nai 毛がない) sound identical to kega-nai (怪我ない) meaning “to be injury-free.” Of course, being Japan, the legendary Mt. Fuji is an auspicious dream, too. As the highest mountain in the land, it has often been a source of inspiration for …continue reading