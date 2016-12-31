Mongolia’s disappointing come down of 2016

Source: East Asia Forum Author: Julian Dierkes, UBC It has been a momentous year both economically and politically for Mongolia. But not in a good way. Just five years ago Mongolia was flying high. It was the world’s fastest growing economy with a wealth of resources to fuel further development, a solidly institutionalised democracy and a young population with a high standard of at least basic education. It seemed like the eternal blue sky was the limit. Now, revenues derived from mineral wealth have receded into the distant future due to crushing public debt brought about by the previous government’s populist spending, which leaves the new government with little room to make any decisions. The deterioration of Mongolia’s economic outlook is partly a global phenomenon and partly home grown. Commodity prices have declined and remained low over the past few years. This decline is linked to the slowing Chinese economy — lower commodity prices have had a heavy impact due to Mongolia’s dependence on Chinese purchases of its resources. There is very little that Mongolians can do about this other than hope for a rebound of commodity prices, particularly for copper. A rebound in coal prices is looking increasingly unlikely given China’s Paris Accord commitments to reducing coal usage for energy production. Political decisions have exacerbated the situation further. The perceived slights of foreign investment over recent years and the drawn-out (re)negotiation of the giant Oyu Tolgoi project have slowed investment to a crawl. More damaging is the profligacy following the perceived ‘easy money’ of the US$1.5 billion Chinggis Bond in late 2012, which the government primarily used for populist measures like payments to children and pensioners, infrastructure projects and subsidies for mortgages. With the exception of some of the infrastructure projects, these payments have had no sustainable investment impact. Another political error was the …continue reading