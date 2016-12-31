Najib fights to retain control after 1MDB scandal

Source: East Asia Forum Author: Amrita Malhi, ANU As 2016 draws to a close, Najib Razak remains Malaysia’s prime minister. This is despite two years of scandal, scrutiny and speculation over funds missing from state development fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), including US$800 million that is believed to have passed through his personal bank accounts. Najib quickly shut down Malaysian investigations into 1MDB in 2015. Yet external agencies and media sources have since tracked what they believe is an international chain of transactions enabling billions to allegedly be siphoned out of the fund, through foreign banks, funds, shell companies and the prime minister’s personal contacts. The Wall Street Journal believes that 1MDB funds were used by Najib’s ruling party United Malays National Organisation (UNMO) to campaign in the 2013 general election — a contest in which UMNO’s popular vote collapsed to an all-time low. The 2013 result tested UMNO’s credibility as well as public trust in the electoral process. In 2015, the Malaysian authorities imprisoned opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim on sodomy charges after he accused Najib of having stolen the election. With one prominent accuser sidelined, Najib is now preparing the party for the next election, which he might call at any time in 2017. During UMNO’s recent general assembly one of the key messages delivered was that only total loyalty to Najib will deliver an UMNO victory. But according to former prime minister and now opposition figure Mahathir Mohamad, any such victory will be bought with ‘tons of money‘ — money he alleges will continue to be sourced from 1MDB’s missing funds. Najib has worked hard since the scandal first broke to neutralise all domestic disloyalty to him, both inside and outside UMNO. Najib purged Mahathir and his allies from UMNO earlier this year when they criticised the party’s electoral …continue reading