New Year's Resolution 2017 (1)

Source: j-hoppers To tell you the truth, I totally forgot my new year’s resolution for 2016. But I would say 2016 has been a fruitful year for me, and I will try to look back at the past year in another post, but for now I would like to focus on the future – the coming year, and put down some goals to get myself motivated (at least for the first few months, I hope..) I started learning Spanish a few months ago, and if I am given permission to take two weeks off next year (please!), I would like to travel to Spain to put what I have learned into practice. My goal is to be able to get through the whole trip using Spanish only, pretending to be able to speak Japanese only. I am also planning to sit for the DELE B1 level exam. A lot of work to do! To show my determination, I have switched my mobile phone to Spanish, and I have made a few friends in the Spanish speaking world too. If only they can speak more slowly! Separately, I would also like to challenge myself to become a licensed guide in Japan, but I have heard the exam is notoriously difficult, but I will not let that deter me of course. You can sit for two foreign languages in one go, and the obvious two for me are of course English and Chinese. Though not likely, if I make super good progress in my Spanish, I might try to pick Spanish. I have a few other goals on a more personal side, so I will keep them to myself.

Before I sign off, I would like to wish everyone a fruitful year ahead!