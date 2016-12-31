Testing the limits of Indonesia’s tax amnesty program

Author: Arianto Patunru, ANU

Indonesia’s tax amnesty program has exceeded expectations. Many observers were skeptical that the Ministry of Finance’s target of 165 trillion rupiah (US$12.5 billion) in tax redemption could be achieved after Indonesia’s central bank gave an initial estimate of around 54 trillion rupiah (approximately US$4 billion).

But the first phase of the tax amnesty program from July–September 2016 ended with a total redemption of around 97 trillion rupiah (US$7 billion) — more than half of the total target. Given there are two more phases (October–December 2016 and January–March 2017), the program’s target is looking increasingly realistic.

Several factors might explain this achievement. First, the return of Sri Mulyani as the Minister of Finance seems to have helped restore public confidence in the ministry. Notwithstanding her measured and careful take on the tax amnesty policy, Mulyani was personally determined to ensure the program’s success. She was actively involved in promoting it to the public, even to those who have assets in Singapore. At the same time, Mulyani toned down state budget expectations through a more credible budget posture for 2017.

Second, the tax amnesty program received high-level and widespread support. Indonesian President Joko Widodo himself took part in a series of public events asking the Indonesian people to report their undeclared assets and repatriate those stashed abroad. The House of Representatives gave similar support, albeit after some disagreement prior to passing the bill. The media also constantly reported the campaign. This included publishing pictures of business tycoons declaring their assets to set an example for other business people — although these pictures also showcased taxpayers who had previously avoided paying their dues.

But there are also some caveats to this success. First, efforts to repatriate