Why do we eat Osechi for the new year?

Now that we have refrigerators and a lot of places are open around the new year, there isn't a huge necessity for osechi, the traditional new year food in Japan. It's eaten for the first few days of the year, sort of as a break from cooking for the usual chef, but translating into tons of prep work instead. I've heard the new year season is taxing for housewives in Japan – they often host friends and family and have to keep the home tidy and make sure everyone is fed. Meanwhile everyone is at home enjoying some time off and making a mess. Traditionally the new year was supposed to be a break from using the stove for a few days, but I welcome the heat from the fire this time of year.I haven't been able to try all the different foods commonly eaten on the first few days of the year, but they each have some sort of meaning – the reason why they are lucky to eat for the start of the year. Here I've listed all of the osechi foods I can find out about, sorted into the reasons they are eaten.As a wish for children:Because it sounds like generations, daidai is a type of small tangerine which we can often see on top of two round mochi (kagami mochi) during the new year season. These are sold everywhere in simple versions or super fancy versions, and I think most people just use whatever mikan they have handy. A lot of the store bought ones have a plastic daidai. The Kagami mochi (mirror rice cakes) are mostly decorative.Kazunoko sounds like number and child, meaning a wish for several children. It's yellow herring roe, similar to the pink-red mentaiko. I guess roe is eggs, so it's sort