Being thankful before welcoming New Years

Source: Japanese Blog Today is December 31st where I live. Some of you might be already celebrating New Years. Today is the last day of 2016 for me, and I am thankful that we as a family had a great year with good health with wonderful memories we can cherish for many years to come. Photo from Go Uryu on flickr.com Looking back 2016, I would like to share with you some of the words/phrases that we say to each other in Japanese, among your family and friends to be thankful for what we worked together and accomplished. 今年も 大変 お世話に なりました （ことしも たいへん おせわに なりました。） Kotoshimo taihen osewani nari mashita. ==>Thank you for all your support this year. ～さんには とても 助けられました。（～さんには とても たすけられました。） ~san niwa totemo tasuke raremashita. ==>I am thankful for all the help you gave me, Mr. ~ (Mrs. ~)) いろいろ ご指導頂き とても 感謝 しています。（いろいろ ごしどう いただき とても かんしゃ しています。） Iroiro goshido itadaki totemo kansha shiteimasu. ==>I greatly appreciate your guidance and support. 今年 一年間 本当に お世話になりました。 （ことし いちねんかん ほんとうに おせわになりました。） Kotoshi ichinenkan honto ni osewani narimashita. ==>Thank you so much for your help this past year. 来年も どうぞ ご指導 よろしく お願い いたします。（らいねんも どうぞ ごしどう よろしく おねがい いたします。） Rainen mo dozo goshido yoroshiku onegai itashimasu. ==>I will greatly appreciate for your further guidance and support next year. 来年も どうぞ よろしく お願いします。（らいねんも どうぞ よろしく おねがいします。） Rainen mo dozo yoroshiku onegai shimasu. ==>Looking forward to working with you again next year. どうぞ よい お年を お過ごしください。（どうぞ よい おとしを おすごし ください。） Do zo yoi otoshio osugoshi kudasai. ==> Have a great New Year. 来年も どうぞ よろしくね。 （らいねんも どうぞ よろしくね。） Rainen mo dozo yoroshikune. ==> Looking forward to spending more time with you next year. あなたに とって 素晴らしい 年に なりますように。（あなたに とって すばらいしい としに なりますように。） Anatani totte subarashii toshini narimasuyouni. ==>I hope you will have a wonderful year. Thank you for visiting Transparent Japanese Blog site this year. So glad to be able to share Japanese culture and language with everyone out there. For those of you who left me comments, thank you so much for taking your time to do so, and I was happy to be able to connect with some of you through comments. I wish to continue to write in 2017 so if you have any topics that you would like me to cover, please let me know. I will be grateful for your input …continue reading