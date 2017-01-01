Choosing your MBA

Source: ACCJ Journal There are a myriad reasons to pursue a Master of Business Administration, or MBA. Many decide later in their career that it’s time for a change, and that this certification will expand their prospects. Some are looking for the expertise needed to start their own business or want to develop their business acumen, gain international experience, and expand their network. Choosing an MBA program is complex. There are multiple factors to consider, and determining which is most important can make the process long and arduous. PRIMARY POINTS TO CHART

A school’s location is important. This can have a major impact on classroom culture, and may determine job opportunities once you finish—especially if you plan to stay in the area. Ranking is also a key concern. Kaoru Iino, Japan representative for IE Business School in Madrid, explained, “The ranking is one of the quantitative and clear indicators to benchmark quality and estimated ROI of different MBA programs around the world.” She added that this is a part of the process for paring down the list of potential schools. Iino warned that “candidates should not solely rely on rankings to choose their MBA program.” Rahul Bandyopadhyay, admissions advisor for the English MBA Program at Globis University, echoed this: “I believe that ranking is not so important.” What matters to him is that the “curriculum is practical and applicable to your daily job.” Since rankings are subject to constant change, it is important not to focus too much on them when making the final decision. More crucial is the duration of the program. Generally, one- and two-year options are available. A one-year course offers the benefit of speed, but is more suited to those who are further along in their careers. Bandyopadhyay described it as “intensive,” as well as an “accelerated program with a lasting impact on your career and …continue reading