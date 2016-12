Gentle readers,

Thank you for spending another year with JSRC (Japan Subculture Research Center). This year we’ve posted some great articles, some useful reference materials, and next year we hope to publish more. We will be back in mid-January of 2017, with a new sense of purpose, new material, and hopefully more frequent updates.

As always, contributions are welcome, and if we have a budget, sometimes we even pay.

May 2017 be a great year for us all.

