Happy New Year from Shooting Star Dreamer!

Hello everyone and long time no see! It's been quite a while since I've made a blog post, but I'm sure many of you are wondering if Shooting Star Dreamer is dead/has died. I'm here to confirm and say that this blog is definitely still alive and well! Unfortunately, the last official post was made towards the end of August, which was definitely a long time ago. Here we are on the final day of the year, everyone's getting an update at this time, and I'm sure some readers are itching to find out what happened. Needless to say, life has been pretty hectic for me with school finishing and everything that comes with it. It's been a very busy second half of the year and I apologize for not keeping the blog up to date. As they say: things happen. Despite this rough spot, the dreams are definitely not ending here. As always, with a new year comes a new beginning. This time of the year is my favorite as there are opportunities for change, growth, and new goals. As of now my first goal is to get this blog up and running again! The other goals will then follow suit after that. Thus, I challenge my readers to decide on at least one goal for themselves that's a bit abstract. We usually have goals such as "exercise more" or "eat healthier" but I think it's important to improve our less concrete aspects as well. For instance, my goal this year was to be more authentic and true to myself. This meant being comfortable with putting myself forward and facing rejection head on. Also, I believe that being yourself means making a few mistakes sometimes and perhaps going off-course, but making your way back in the end.