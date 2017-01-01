How present-day Japanese view New Year

Source: 世論 What Japan Thinks Just in time for the New Year, here is a survey from @nifty into New Year, looking at a few aspects of how Japanese really pass the New Year, rather than the usual rather fanciful reporting one often sees around these holiday. We buy in most of ours, but I find most of it rather bland and uninteresting. I could just eat black beans and egg rolls all holidays, but unfortunately I have to endure bland and often cold foods for about a week or more. Here’s some home-made Osechi that is rather heavy on the vegetable side, not that that is a problem: Research results Q1: Do you make your own Osechi? (Sample size=2,876) Unmarried Married Make it all myself 3.5% 4.9% Make most of it myself, but buy some in 10.8% 21.0% Make some of it myself, but buy most in 22.0% 36.7% Buy it all 26.6% 19.9% Don’t each Osechi 33.1% 14.0% Other 4.0% 3.5% Q2: What Osechi dishes do you like? (Sample size=2,876, multiple answer) Rank Male Percentage Female Percentage 1 Kazunoko (herring roe) 43.6% Kurikinton (chestnut in sweet paste) 51.6% 2 Black beans 42.3% Black beans 48.6% 3 Kurikinton (chestnut in sweet paste) 41.6% Datemaki (sweet rolled omelette) 37.1% 4 Datemaki (sweet rolled omelette) 40.9% Chikuzenni (simmered chicken and vegetables) 36.5% 5 Roast beef, roast pork 40.1% Kazunoko (herring roe) 33.3% 6 Red and white kamaboko (fish paste) 34.1% Roast beef, roast pork 31.9% 7 Kombu maki (seaweed wrap) 33.7% Namasu (pickled carrot and radish) 31.4% Q3: What do you feel like eating when you get bored with Osechi? (Sample size=2,876, multiple answer) Rank Percentage 1 Ramen 40.1% 2 Curry rice 39.4% 3 Soba, udon noodles 33.9% 4 Sushi, sashimi 29.6% 5 Nabe (hotpot) 19.2% 6 Yakiniku (grilled beef), steak 17.6% 7 White rice, rice steeped in green tea 17.2% 8 Pizza, pasta 16.7% 9 Bread, sandwich 13.7% 10 Miso soup, other soups 13.7% Q4: How do you plan to spend the New Year? (Sample size=2,876, multiple answer) Male Female Watching television 50.2% 49.3% Visiting a temple, shrine 45.5% 45.4% Checking, writing New Year postcards 40.7% 48.2% Visit parents, relatives 29.8% 38.2% Pass Otoshidama (money gifts for children) 10.8% 13.6% Watch a movie 8.0% 8.1% Sleep in 7.5% 8.7% Visit graves 6.6% 9.1% Go to the sales, buy a lucky bag 5.7% 10.6% Work 6.3% 7.9% Watch the first sunrise of the year 6.6% 4.0% Meet with friends 4.1% 4.7% Go on a trip 3.7% 4.7% Think about resolutions, objectives for the year 3.3% 5.5% Other 2.9% 8.3% Nothing in particular 17.6% 13.8% Q5: What do you hate about …continue reading