Japan News This Week 1 January 2017

今週の日本
Japanese Ad Executive to Resign Over Employee’s Suicide Stemming From Overwork
Japan PM Shinzo Abe offers Pearl Harbor condolences
Anger as Japanese minister visits ‘war crimes’ shrine after Pearl Harbor trip
Chinese scholar urges Abe to follow Pearl Harbor with Nanjing visit
Japan: Prime Minister Abe Shinzo’s Agenda
Statistics
One in 68 Japanese women is estimated to be participating in the “pink” industry. This data comes from a Shukan Post article that appeared in December 2011.
Counting the women who work in the adult video, prostitution, cabaret clubs, and other sex-related industries, this not particularly scientific – or verifiable – data published.
One in 200 women is or has appeared in an adult video.
