Memories of an Unexpected New Year's Eve at a Small Temple in Kyoto.

Source: city-cost.com NewYears Eve is always a really big deal for me, I love the feeling of celebrating and reflecting on what’s been and looking forward to, and creating new dreams and resolutions for the year ahead. Every year I try to mark it by doing something different, and I’ve found that Japan holds an attractive array of both traditional and more modern options up its sleeve for me to be able achieve that. from the traditional Oshogatsu traditions (which have been a staple part of Japanese New Year tradition since 1873),to countdown parties (an ever-increasing number of which are now being marked with fireworks) , to live shows , to early morning hikes for the purpose of getting that all important first glimpse of the year’s first sunrise (Hatsushinode).One of my most memorable New Year’s Eves here sort of came about by accident in Kyoto on the turn of 2012 and 2013 . The plan had been to head to the city’s much-famed Chion-in Temple to bear witness to the ringing of it’s seventy ton bronze bell. The bell is one of the largest in Japan, and every year it takes 17 monks to perform the customary Japanese New Year ritual: ‘Joya no Kane’ which involves striking the bell 108 times. It has become one the most sought after New Year spectacles in Japan.This reputation together with Kyoto’s own reputation for being the place to go to for an authentic Shogatsu experience means that every year the temple is descended upon by thousands of people, which can often lead to overcrowding and many people being turned away at the gate which was the case for me and hundreds of others others who had failed to read the subconscious small print saying ‘get there early to avoid …continue reading