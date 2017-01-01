Myanmar’s year of high hopes

Source: East Asia Forum Author: Matthew J. Walton, University of Oxford 2016 was supposed to be Myanmar’s year. After an overwhelming victory in the November 2015 election, the opposition National League for Democracy (NLD) would get to form a government, realising a democratic transition decades in the making. Although the military retained significant control and many intractable problems remained, domestic and international observers were hopeful that Aung San Suu Kyi’s widespread support could translate into progress in national reconciliation, economic development, political reform and a host of other areas. Unfortunately that progress has not materialised. Since the relatively successful convening of the ‘21st Century Panglong Conference’ in October 2016, no additional groups have signed the Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement (NCA) and the situation on the ground has deteriorated. Sporadic fighting continued throughout 2016 between the military and Ethnic Armed Organizations (EAOs) in Kachin and Shan States, exacerbating an already-intolerable displacement crisis. A November attack on the military by a coalition of EAOs dubbed the ‘Northern alliance’ has upped the stakes, with the government negotiating team digging in its heels and reinforcing the military’s long-standing position that the only way to dialogue is by signing the NCA. A 9 October series of attacks on security forces on the Rakhine State border with Bangladesh, allegedly carried out by Islamic militants, has reignited active conflict in that region of the country and resulted in a brutal clampdown by security forces since then. While few would dispute Myanmar’s right to respond to the attacks, regular and credible reports of extrajudicial killing, rape and the burning of Rohingya villages have resulted in increased numbers of people attempting to flee the country. Many members of the international community have called for more transparency and restraint in the government’s response. Rejecting this call, the government …continue reading