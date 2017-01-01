Source: city-cost.com There are lots of firsts in Japan following the new year. Hatsumode and getting omikuji are just an example of common new year traditions in Japan.There are many more, so let’s look at a few of the popular new year ‘firsts’ to start off your 2017 in Japan.HatsumodeWhat it means:This is the one you’ve probably heard of, if you’ve only heard of one of the ‘hatsu’ for the new year. Hatsumode is the first visit to a temple or shrine in the year.When to do it:As early as midnight on the new year, some people go and ring the bell at the temple, buy good luck charms, and pray at the shrine or temple of their choice. It’s bound to be very crowded the first day of the year, and resembles a festival because there will be vendors selling not only good luck charms, but also festival foods (although cold beer is not something I’ve seen, probably because it’s winter). Busier shrines and temples that are super popular for hatsumode are: Meiji Jingu (Tokyo), Shinsoji (Chiba), and Fushima Inari Taisha (Kyoto). I have been to the shrine (Fushima Inari Taisha, famous for its hundreds of red wooden tori, or gates) in Kyoto on New Year’s Day, and although it was crowded, it was a lot of fun because of the extra festival type stalls. If only once a year, maybe it’s worth it to brave the crowded trains and wait in line to bow and clap.Not everyone does this, of course. Plenty of Japanese people don’t bother going to shrines or temples at all, and many more just aren’t into it enough to go during the most busy time of the year. There is no deadline for hatsumode, so if you end up going in March in time to pray …continue reading