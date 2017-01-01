Playing the Game of Resolutions

Source: Loco in Yokohama I quit making New Year’s resolutions. I make mine on any day of the year except December 31st because then, technically, it’s not a New Year’s resolution. It’s just a resolution. Right? I prefer to just do shit without making breakable promises to myself. Because every time I broke a New Year’s resolution (and I’ve broken MANY) I feel like I’ve betrayed my number one go-to guy (me). And that’s bad form on any day of the year. So, in order to avoid that ill-fated cold turkey method of stopping bad habits, or the just-as-jarring sudden start way of beginning things, I started the practice of making my New Year’s Resolutions early. Sometime in Autumn usually gives me enough of a head start that by the time the New Year comes around I’m already ahead in the game of resolutions. For example, I’m a junk food junkie. Even here in Japan…they’ve got their junkfood here as well. Onigiri (a rice ball, usually filled with mayonnaise and something fishy, Tuna or Salmon) or some snack from the sweet bread section of the combini (I love me some melon Pan) for breakfast, Bento lunch boxes for lunch and whatever happens happens for dinner. Seldom does cooking find its way into that rotation. And the result of this practice haunts me every time I step in front of a mirror. Spare tire doesn’t begin to describe what I see there. More like the trunk you store the spare tire in. There was a time, not too long ago, when I was so active, and my metabolism was such that I could consume junk at a prodigious rate and not have to duck mirrors. But those days are very much over. This isn’t just a vanity thing either. My blood pressure is high, cholesterol level is high, and my risk for …continue reading