What Australia needs to do after Trump

Source: East Asia Forum Author: John McCarthy, Sydney When it comes to Donald Trump, Australia needs to think about four things. First, Trump’s apparent perspective on security contains contradictions. He is intent on a strong military and on preserving the US’s external interests — but less so the commitments that underpin them. His approach to some allies, including Japan and Australia, has been reasonably reassuring. But others, for example in NATO, remain deeply concerned. And even those reassured by Trump’s undertakings worry about his impulsiveness, say, on Taiwan or Iran. Second, Trump’s approach to international economic arrangements — as epitomised by his announced withdrawal from the TPP — do not augur well for the international trading system from which Australia has benefited. Trump will be partly pulled back by advisors and the real world, but not all the way. Third, Trump and his closest advisors seem to know little and care less about the international treaty structure. One can criticise post-war international structures, institutions and agreements. But these have prevented nuclear war, lifted standards of living and sustained norms from which the world has benefited. Fourth, since WWII, the United States has propagated the democratic ethic as the fairest, if an imperfect, form of governance. Much of the rest of the world has subscribed or aspired to it. But democracy is not just about voting and institutions, it is about precepts. Trump is weak on the precepts. The question is increasingly being asked: what is democracy if Trump is the result? And can Australia (or other democratic countries) continue to base its policies on the assumption of shared values if that assumption is false with this new Trump administration? Trump’s actions as president may differ from some of his announced intentions. This is not only because such is the reality of actual power. Despite concerns about the seemingly erratic and hard …continue reading