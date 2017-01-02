The

Rooms are Japanese style with futons on a tatami floor. Visitors need to remove their shoes in the small genkan (entrance) before entering the room.

There is serviceable Wifi throughout the hotel. Breakfast is extra. Rooms are ensuite with a bath and shower. Nearby, is one of the few remaining traditional sento (public baths) in Tokyo – Asahiyu.

The nearest stations are Nippori Station on the Yamanote Line, Joban Line, Keihin-Tohoku Line, Keisei Line and the Nippori-Toneri Liner. Sendagi Station on the Tokyo Metro Chiyoda Line is even closer to the hotel. The smaller Katsutaro Ryokan with just 7 rooms as opposed to the 17 in the Annex is nearer to JR Ueno Station.

Annex Katsutaro

Yanaka 3-8-4

Taito-ku, Tokyo 110-0001.

© JapanVisitor.com

Goods From Japan delivered to your home or business …continue reading