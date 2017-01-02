China’s economic policy choices narrow

Source: East Asia Forum Author: Editors, East Asia Forum As we wake to the beginning of a new year, the word that most aptly describes the world we face this year is uncertainty. The old certainties that brought prosperity and a significant measure of stability to world affairs for over three-quarters of a century after the Second World War are under threat. The US anchor of the western security system on which order in Asia and the Pacific has relied is being weighed and who knows where President-elect Donald Trump is taking the US ship of state.

More disturbingly, the whole institutional edifice on which the economic certainty and political confidence in the US-led global order has been built — the postwar institutional framework that guaranteed economic openness and the prospect of economic and political security — is up for grabs. There are few in security circles around our region that appreciate what this will do to the global security outlook. There is no preparation for it. There is no coherent or rational discussion of it. Isn't 'uncertainty' the wrong word, you might ask? Security advisers in Tokyo and Canberra, for sure, and probably in Beijing and Jakarta too, are urging leaders to pause to consider the continuities and the softer edges of the scene that might emerge around the US presidency. There is a palpable air of disbelief that Trump could actually do what he says he will do. Pressing pause is not a policy option. The speed of developments is overtaking sound judgement and mad, bad and dangerous policies will exclude the opportunity for half-good policy outcomes. If there is to be effective pushback against the threats to the order that has provided prosperity and stability in Asia and the Pacific, articulation of alternative strategy is urgent. What's the problem?