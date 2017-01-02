Could these train lines make for the 10 worst commutes in Tokyo?

Source: city-cost.com *Key phrase: 通勤ラッシュ / tsuukin rush / aka ‘the rush hour commute’. Tokyo and its surrounds conspire to make up the world’s largest urban area. Depending on where you are and how you’re viewing it, it appears to be endless. Viewed from up on high, urban planning for the Tokyo Metropolitan area looks to be anathema. Some how though, it works, and the people resident in or on the periphery of it work, too. As in, they get to work some how. Usually by train. Perhaps a large part of the relative smoothness of this Sisyphean operation is the Tokyoite’s ability to endure rush hour commutes. You see, for all that’s shiny, new, smooth, convenient, intuitively common sense, and efficient about Tokyo’s train network, there are some lines that can be subject to the kind of crowding that in other nations might well border on a human rights violation. This writer knows the feeling well, being restricted to a journey that must surely be at the upper echelons of any list that might try to rank the worst of Tokyo’s commutes. I can’t remember the last time I saw a lack of crowds forced against the doors, let alone a vacant slice of seat. In such cramped circumstances there’s always the inconsiderate sod who simply must carve out a bit of space to read their novel or play like a mentally underdeveloped puppy on whatever is the latest spawn of those games where you have to fit ‘tab A into slot B’. It’s all part of the morning commute, and I never say anything, but the whole experience is such that I feel like I’ve done a day’s work just getting to the point from which a day’s work begins. …continue reading