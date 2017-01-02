HOW TO: Make Your Baby Legal in Japan (if You're American)

Source: Surviving in Japan Thanks to Ashley Tieman, mom and former missionary from Okayama, Japan, for this post. For most new parents, the hardest part about having a newborn is adjusting to a demanding new schedule. But for children of foreign parents in Japan, there’s a long process to getting your new little one legally registered with Japan and your home country. Hopefully this guide will help! Please note: this guide was written based on the experiences of two American parents in Okayama prefecture and written to give you a general idea of the process. Procedures may vary in different areas, and may be different depending on your nationality, so please double check with your ward office, regional immigration bureau and embassy or consulate. Also, if you are a mixed-nationality couple, please note the process is different! This guide can give you a general feel for the process but you will need to seek out additional information for your specific circumstances. In our experience there were three main tasks: 1. Register with your local ward office or city hall

2. Register with the nearest Regional Immigration Bureau office

3. Apply for your child’s passport and other government-issued documents with your home country’s embassy

Register with City/Ward Office (in two trips) Shortly before you are discharged from your Japanese hospital or midwife clinic, you will be given your child’s birth certificate (出生届,しゅっせいとどけ, shusseitodoke). One side will have your child’s birth statistics; the other side is for you to fill in with your child’s name, parent’s names and nationalities, etc. Once completed in Japanese, this form needs to be taken to your local city hall or ward office within two weeks. Make sure to bring along your hanko and your Mother and Child Health Handbook (母子手帳, ぼしてちょう, boshitechou). While you’re at the …continue reading