Let's Get Lucky with Fukuburo!

Source: city-cost.com Fukubukuro or “lucky bags” are Japan’s answer to getting rid of last year’s stock and giving the consumers a steep discount to help expedite the process. You’ll see them out as soon as shops open after New Year’s Eve ends. In some places, that’s just a few hours into the new year. In others, it’s January 2nd or 3rd. In any case, the grab bag of old inventory usually comes in a few distinct flavors and price categories.In the stores, you’ll usually see a display version of the goods in the bag, so there really aren’t any surprises. Bags usually start around 1,000 yen for what is usually at least 2,000 yen worth of goods, but the fancier the retailer, the more expensive the bag options. Many clothing stores only offer options around 5,000 yen and/or 10,000 yen. If you’re more into brand name designer goods, these sales might not be your thing as the items you can get for super cheap will also be last year’s model or excess stock. If you don’t mind being just a little behind the cutting edge, these sales are well worth the time and energy.Fukubukuro can run out quickly, so if you know you want to grab one from a specific store, it is a good idea to go early and get what you want while it is available. While these are major sales days, they are nowhere near as chaotic as Black Friday stateside. We are in Japan after all.This was my haul from Sendai sales-day of 2016. I headed straight to a cloth and craft store where I filled the blue bag with scraps for 500 yen. The green bag is some discounted fleece I bought to make a couch cover. Then there is this lovely red fukubukuro. Unlike most lucky …continue reading