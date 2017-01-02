Six Easy Steps To Uplift Your Life In 2017

Source: savvytokyo.com New year, new luck, they say. 2016 is now behind you and it’s time to start anew. In 2017 you may be starting a new job, moving to a new location, enrolling at a new school or have children who will be. You may be ending a relationship and starting a new one, or you may be just about to settle in Japan. Or, you may just be wishing to spark up your life. But while we occasionally dream of milestone changes, we rarely realize that it’s the simple revamps we make that empower us the most. So, if you’re looking for some easy tips to uplift your life in the new year, here is Savvy Tokyo’s guide on how and where to start. Do a Massive Cleanup Sometimes we just have too much going on. Whether it’s objects piling up at home or the people giving us negative vibes, unclustering the myriads of issues in our lives is essential for a positive change. Start the new year by discarding those old clothes, jewelry and objects you keep just because you think they might come in handy one day. If you haven’t used them last year, chances are you won’t this year either. Recycle or give them away. Japan has plenty of secondhand stores, such as Mode Off, Treasure Factory, Best Life Japan, as well as giveaway sites, such as Mottainai Japan and GaijinPot’s classifieds. Clean up your social media, too. How many of those Facebook friends would you spend your Friday night with? Those who didn’t pop up in your mind even after browsing through the list, perhaps shouldn’t be there in the first place. Get a Makeover It couldn’t be …continue reading