This Week in Tokyo for Jan 2-8, 2017

New year, new you and new things to do this week in Tokyo! If you’re doing something fun or interesting, be sure to leave us a comment or email us to have your event listed.

Monday: Get in the ring

Wrestle Kingdom 11

This is the big one. New Japan Pro Wrestling will be putting on its annual Wrestle Kingdom extravaganza in the Tokyo Dome this Monday afternoon. See stars like Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kazuchika Okada and Kenny Omega battle for wrestling’s top prizes on the biggest stage of them all.

Date
Mon, Jan. 2
Time
5 p.m.
Location
Tokyo Dome, 1 Chome-3-61 Koraku, Bunkyo-ku
Fee
¥3,500

Friday: Yuk it up


The Gamuso Comedy Show

Laughs are free at the Gamuso Comedy Show! This Friday, five of Tokyo’s best English-speaking comedians will put on a show of stand-up, improv and music to get your new year off to funny start. Admission is free, but help keep the lights on by ordering a drink or the special comedy quiche.

Date
Fri, Jan. 6
Time
8 p.m,
Location
Gamuso Asagaya, Takuei Building 2F-3F, Asagaya-kita 2-12-5, Suginami-ku
Fee
Free

Saturday: Scream it out


All-Night Cult Horror Festival

It’s a night of cult and horror film classics this Saturday at Shin-Bungeiza theater. A rare opportunity to see horror masterpieces like David Cronenberg’s “Rabid” and Lucio Fulci’s “Don’t Torture a Duckling” on the big screen.

Date
Sat, Jan. 7
Time
11 p.m.-5 a.m.
Location
Shin Bungeiza Theater, Tokyo Maruhan Ikebukuro Bldg. 3F, 1-43-5 Higashi Ikebukuro, Toshima-ku
Fee
¥2,300

Sunday: Fall to earth

Sunday: Fall to earth
    