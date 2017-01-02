This Week in Tokyo for Jan 2-8, 2017

New year, new you and new things to do this week in Tokyo! If you’re doing something fun or interesting, be sure to leave us a comment or email us to have your event listed.

Monday: Get in the ring

Wrestle Kingdom 11 This is the big one. New Japan Pro Wrestling will be putting on its annual Wrestle Kingdom extravaganza in the Tokyo Dome this Monday afternoon. See stars like Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kazuchika Okada and Kenny Omega battle for wrestling’s top prizes on the biggest stage of them all. Date Mon, Jan. 2 Time 5 p.m. Location Tokyo Dome, 1 Chome-3-61 Koraku, Bunkyo-ku Fee ¥3,500 More Info

Friday: Yuk it up



The Gamuso Comedy Show Laughs are free at the Gamuso Comedy Show! This Friday, five of Tokyo’s best English-speaking comedians will put on a show of stand-up, improv and music to get your new year off to funny start. Admission is free, but help keep the lights on by ordering a drink or the special comedy quiche. Date Fri, Jan. 6 Time 8 p.m, Location Gamuso Asagaya, Takuei Building 2F-3F, Asagaya-kita 2-12-5, Suginami-ku Fee Free More Info

Saturday: Scream it out



All-Night Cult Horror Festival It’s a night of cult and horror film classics this Saturday at Shin-Bungeiza theater. A rare opportunity to see horror masterpieces like David Cronenberg’s “Rabid” and Lucio Fulci’s “Don’t Torture a Duckling” on the big screen. Date Sat, Jan. 7 Time 11 p.m.-5 a.m. Location Shin Bungeiza Theater, Tokyo Maruhan Ikebukuro Bldg. 3F, 1-43-5 Higashi Ikebukuro, Toshima-ku Fee ¥2,300 More Info

Sunday: Fall to earth