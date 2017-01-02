This Week in Tokyo for Jan 2-8, 2017

|
The Gamuso Comedy Show
Laughs are free at the Gamuso Comedy Show! This Friday, five of Tokyo’s best English-speaking comedians will put on a show of stand-up, improv and music to get your new year off to funny start. Admission is free, but help keep the lights on by ordering a drink or the special comedy quiche.
Monday: Get in the ring
Wrestle Kingdom 11
This is the big one. New Japan Pro Wrestling will be putting on its annual Wrestle Kingdom extravaganza in the Tokyo Dome this Monday afternoon. See stars like Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kazuchika Okada and Kenny Omega battle for wrestling’s top prizes on the biggest stage of them all.
Friday: Yuk it up
Saturday: Scream it out
All-Night Cult Horror Festival
It’s a night of cult and horror film classics this Saturday at Shin-Bungeiza theater. A rare opportunity to see horror masterpieces like David Cronenberg’s “Rabid” and Lucio Fulci’s “Don’t Torture a Duckling” on the big screen.
Sunday: Fall to earth
